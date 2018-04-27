Palace & Watford Linked With Eredivisie Hotshot After Striker Spotted at Vicarage Road Clash

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Willem II hotshot Fran Sol after he was spotted taking in their recent clash with Watford.

The red-hot goalscorer was seen watching the Premier League encounter last Saturday at Vicarage Road, and a report in Dutch newspaper Brabants Dagblad has now claimed that the Eagles are seriously interested in prising Sol away from the Netherlands.

The Spaniard has notched 16 goals in 30 appearances for the Eredivisie side this season - only AZ Alkmaar's Alireza Jahanbakhsh has scored more - and it is this streak in front of goal that has led BD to allege that Palace will swoop for Sol in the summer transfer window.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Sol has 12 months left to run on his Willem II contract and may be available at a knockdown price as a result - something that would surely intrigue Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

The veteran manager has had to contend with striker issues all season long with the English top flight strugglers, with main man Christian Benteke failing to find the back of the net - or make the starting lineup - whenever he is fit for selection.

Hodgson has relied on the penalty taking exploits of Luka Milivojevic and the talents of Wilfried Zaha to get his side out of trouble at the foot of the table, but the Croydon-based team will need more firepower next season if they wish to continue their stay in the top tier.

(You may also be interested in 'More Than Good Enough': Palace Fans React to Reports That First Team Star Is Set to Sign New Deal)

Sol, who has 20 goals in 35 games in all competitions, may help with that regard if he can hit the ground running following any potential transfer, but the 26-year-old could also fall flat on his face like so many imports from Holland's top division in recent times.

Watford themselves could rival Palace for his signature with previous interest in the forward, while Valencia have also been credited with wanting to lure Sol back to his homeland.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)