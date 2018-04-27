Palace & Watford Linked With Eredivisie Hotshot After Striker Spotted at Vicarage Road Clash

Crystal Palace have been linked with a move for Willem II hotshot Fran Sol after he was spotted taking in their recent clash with Watford.

The red-hot goalscorer was seen watching the Premier League encounter last Saturday at Vicarage Road, and a report in Dutch newspaper Brabants Dagblad has now claimed that the Eagles are seriously interested in prising Sol away from the Netherlands.

The Spaniard has notched 16 goals in 30 appearances for the Eredivisie side this season - only AZ Alkmaar's Alireza Jahanbakhsh has scored more - and it is this streak in front of goal that has led BD to allege that Palace will swoop for Sol in the summer transfer window.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

Sol has 12 months left to run on his Willem II contract and may be available at a knockdown price as a result - something that would surely intrigue Palace boss Roy Hodgson.

The veteran manager has had to contend with striker issues all season long with the English top flight strugglers, with main man Christian Benteke failing to find the back of the net - or make the starting lineup - whenever he is fit for selection.

Hodgson has relied on the penalty taking exploits of Luka Milivojevic and the talents of Wilfried Zaha to get his side out of trouble at the foot of the table, but the Croydon-based team will need more firepower next season if they wish to continue their stay in the top tier.

Fran Sol, Willem II striker who attended Watford vs Palace at the weekend as a guest of Watford, uploaded this. Worth noting that Willem II's owner said Watford wanted to sign Fran Sol in January. He has 20 goals in 35 appearances this season. Including a hat-trick vs PSV. pic.twitter.com/R0IYC82vdK — . (@zonalmr) April 24, 2018

Sol, who has 20 goals in 35 games in all competitions, may help with that regard if he can hit the ground running following any potential transfer, but the 26-year-old could also fall flat on his face like so many imports from Holland's top division in recent times.

Watford themselves could rival Palace for his signature with previous interest in the forward, while Valencia have also been credited with wanting to lure Sol back to his homeland.

