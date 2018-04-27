Premier League Fantasy Football: Who's Hot and Who's Not in Gameweek 36

Following what was an oddly scheduled gameweek last time around due to the FA Cup semi-finals, this weekend sees a return to the usual Premier League packed three days.

With only three fixtures remaining for the fantasy football points to tumble in, this round of fixtures could be the most defining of the season.

So, if you are in need of any last-minute inspiration, take a look...

Goalkeepers





Who's Hot

Jordan Pickford - After nullifying Newcastle United's attacking threat on Monday evening, the 24-year-old will be eyeing another clean sheet on Saturday when Everton visit the joint lowest-scoring outfit in the Premier League; Huddersfield Town.

Thibaut Courtois - Although the Chelsea shot-stopper has failed to record a shutout since mid-February, the Belgian number one is coming up against a Swansea City side who have scored just one goal against any of the top five clubs across all competitions this season.

Who's Not

Jack Butland - Having kept three clean sheets since October for club and country, and Stoke City facing a trip to free-scoring Liverpool this weekend, the 25-year-old may not be the wisest call for this gameweek.

Petr Cech - At this point, you would have to seriously question your sanity if your team still boasts the Arsenal goalkeeper.

Defenders





Who's Hot

Jamaal Lascelles - Despite Newcastle's excellent recent run of form halting at Goodison Park earlier in the week, the 24-year-old should expect a relatively quiet afternoon when West Bromwich Albion visit St James' Park on Saturday.

Virgil van Dijk - Although my prediction for the Dutchman didn't exactly work out last week (sorry), surely the 26-year-old will be able to orchestrate a goal-free 90 minutes when Stoke travel to Anfield, won't he?

Who's Not

Wes Morgan - After being dropped by Claude Puel last time out against Southampton, even if the 34-year-old centre back is included in the Frenchman's XI once again, a trip to Crystal Palace and coming up against Wilfried Zaha is no easy feat.

Declan Rice - A calamitous mistake at the Emirates Stadium last weekend and with the proposition of facing the Premier League champions this time around, who have scored nine goals in their two visits to the London Stadium; it doesn't seem to be getting any easier for the youngster.

Midfielders





Who's Hot

Christian Eriksen - With five goals and three assists across his last nine games in all competitions, the 26-year-old Dane will be eyeing up the rather dismal Watford's visit to Wembley Stadium as a catalyst to get over last weekend's FA Cup exit.

Kevin De Bruyne - I know what you're thinking; 'Where's Mohamed Salah?' However the 'Egyptian King' being rested with the Champions League second leg in mind this weekend is not the most unrealistic scenario, and Manchester City's ace is not exactly a bad alternative.

Who's Not

Ki Sung-yueng - With just one goal and the same in assists in his last 10 Swans outings, the South Korean will not be relishing the idea of hosting Chelsea this weekend.

Grzegorz Krychowiak - Undoubtedly one of the most ineffective fantasy players out there, and with a trip to Newcastle in the offing; who are unbeaten at home since December and have overcome the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal on Tyneside in that time, it probably wouldn't be wise chucking the Pole in as a wildcard.

Strikers





Who's Hot

Ashley Barnes - The 28-year-old netted for the sixth time in eight games last weekend, and with Brighton & Hove Albion the visitors to Turf Moor on Saturday, you would fancy the Englishman to find his name on the scoresheet once again this time around.

Gabriel Jesus - Although the Brazilian scored just one from his hatful of chances last time out, including missing a penalty, City seem to want to round the season off in style this year.

Who's Not

Charlie Austin - Without a goal in three, the 28-year-old's mid-season purple patch seems to have come to an end.





Laurent Depoitre - The 29-year-old is yet to score this calendar year, and coming up against a well organised Burnley side is probably not highest on the Belgian's wish list.