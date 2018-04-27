Report Names 4 Players Spurs Who Could Be Sold to Raise £170m As Club Consider Overhaul

By 90Min
April 27, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to sell four key players in a bid to raise a boatload of cash for Mauricio Pochettino to conduct a mini overhaul of his senior squad.

The Daily Mail has reported that Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose, Mousa Dembele and Victor Wanyama are all in the firing line as Spurs attempt to make around £170m from the sale of the quartet this summer.

Tottenham believe they can raise around £50m for the two defenders and Wanyama as Pochettino looks to add fresh blood to his squad in north London, while Dembele may fetch a not-too-shabby £20m as he enters the final year of his contract.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The four stars have been vital in helping to cement the Lilywhites in the top four of the Premier League over the past three seasons, but Spurs feel that allowing them to leave is the only real option to accumulate enough money to hand their manager a transfer war chest.

Alderweireld's future at the club has been review for some time now, with the Belgium international dragging his heels over a new lucrative contract. It will come as no surprise, then, to see him potentially leave the capital if the Mail's report has any semblance of truth.

Rose, meanwhile, had been critical of the club's transfer policy last summer and has had to play second fiddle to Ben Davies since his return from a long-term knee injury.

The defensive duo have intrigued Manchester United in recent times and it could well be that the Red Devils try and swoop for the pair as Jose Mourinho looks to bolster his backline. It is unclear, however, if United would be willing to stump up £100m for their services.

Wanyama, like Rose, has struggled with injuries this season and has had to make do with a place on the bench with Dembele and Dier preferred as Pochettino's centre midfield partnership.

And Dembele, whose deal expires in July 2019, may find himself surplus to requirements despite being an integral part of the team this season as Pochettino looks to replace some ageing legs with fresh talented youngsters in a bid to finally make a push and win some silverware during his Spurs spell.

