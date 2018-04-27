Watch: Midfielder Riley McGree Scores On Crazy Scorpion Kick

Screenshot via @planetfutbol

Riley McGree nailed this insane scorpion kick and at just 19 years old, he may be a name to remember.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 27, 2018

Riley McGree isn't a household name yet but he made a major impression on soccer fans around the world with an insane scorpion kick on Friday. 

The Newcastle Jets midfielder hit the shot against Melbourne City in the A-League semifinal on Friday.  The Jets were down 1–0, when the 19-year-old McGree scored from the edge of the box to tie the match.

As expected, the commentators went wild. Many fans couldn't either, going wild for the kick on Twitter with many calling it the "best goal in league history."

For those unfamiliar with McGree, he was promoted to the Australian national team last season after playing for the country's U-17 squad in 2013. He is currently on a short-term loan from the Belgian team Club Brugge.

The Jets ended up winning the game 2–1. 

