Man City, PSG Lose Out to Bayer Leverkusen in Race for Vasco Wonderkid Paulinho

Bayer Leverkusen has beaten a host of European giants to the signing of Vasco da Gama wonderkid Paulinho.

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Bayer Leverkusen have beaten a host of European giants to the signing of Vasco da Gama wonderkid Paulinho.

The Bundesliga club took to their official social media outlets to reveal that the 17-year-old had penned a five-year contract with them despite strong interest from the likes of Premier League champions Manchester City.

Paulinho has set Leverkusen back around £17.5m, and his arrival will be seen as a major coup with other heavyweights such as Paris Saint-Germain and Atletico Madrid also thought to have held an interest in him.

Paulinho has been dubbed as one of the most exciting prospects to emerge in Brazilian football for some time, and he had been expected to link up with City after his agent was spotted holding talks with the club's hierarchy about a move to the Premier League.

However, Leverkusen have since pipped Pep Guardiola's team to his signature and will officially unveil the attacker when he turns 18 years of age in July.

Paulinho is able to play up front as a striker or on either wing and will add depth to the German side's squad under manager Heiko Herrlich.

The Rio de Janeiro-born footballer would have had the opportunity to work with a world class manager in Guardiola, or other reputable names such as Diego Simeone with Atletico or rumoured new PSG gaffer Thomas Tuchel if he had opted for any of those options.

But Paulinho has instead decided to cut his teeth with Leverkusen and shouldn't miss out on playing Champions League football with them if Bayer manage to hold on to their top four spot before the end of the season.

Paulinho has made 24 senior appearances for Vasco during his first couple of campaigns as a first-team regular, and has netted five goals and three assists during that time.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)