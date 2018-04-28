Both sides were unable to break the deadlock at Turf Moor as Burnley and Brighton played out a 0-0 draw on Saturday afternoon, and the hosts will have to wait to secure their dream of European football.

In a tight affair, the closest either side came to breaking the deadlock was when a goalmouth scramble in the first-half resulted in Brighton keeper Matthew Ryan coming to the rescue for Albion.

Burnley best chance to take the lead came in the first half as Jóhann Berg Gudmundsson's free-kick was met by Ashley Barnes. However, Matthew Ryan kept his shot out which resulted in a goalmouth scramble. The Brighton keeper - who was the busier of the two stoppers on the day - managed to claw the ball off the line to miraculously keep the hosts at bay.

Sean Dyche's should've again taken the lead minutes later, when Matt Lowton's cross found an unmarked Barnes, whose shot went straight at Ryan.

After withstanding pressure for much of the first half, Brighton had the first chance of the second period, as Anthony Knockaert tried to catch Nick Pope out at his near post. However, the young keeper was equal to the Frenchman's strike.

Another delivery from Gudmundsson caused Brighton problems, but James Tarkowski's shot ricocheted off substitute Sam Vokes into the arms of Ryan, as the hosts were searching for the crucial goal to confirm Europa League qualification for next season.

However, the game fizzled out into a draw with both sides not doing enough to value getting all three points.

The draw for Burnley has all but secured Europa League football for next season, with the Clarets six points ahead of eighth-placed Everton with two games left. Burnley also have a superior goal difference to the Toffees.

While a point for Brighton hasn't quite mathematically secured Premier League survival, Chris Hughton will welcome the result on the road, with the Seagulls five points ahead of 18th place with just three games to play.