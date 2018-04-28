Cesc Fabregas Confirms He's 'Happy' at Chelsea & Silences Rumours of Summer Departure

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas has sought to quell rumours of a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues have endured a difficult season, with Champions League football looking unlikely, and the expected exit of manager Antonio Conte could be the catalyst for a mass exodus of players.

Fabregas has been typical of Chelsea's downturn in form this season. The Spaniard scored five goals and made 12 assists last season as Conte's side won the Premier League title, but he has just one goal and four assists this campaign.

But speaking to Spanish radio station Cadena Cope (via the Sun), Fabregas denied that he had any intention of leaving the Premier League this summer.

“I’m happy and would like to continue here next season," he said. "I’m very good at Chelsea.”

Fabregas played for Arsenal in seven different Premier League seasons between 2004 and 2011 before moving to Barcelona. Jose Mourinho brought him back to the Premier League in 2014 and he has since won two league titles with Chelsea.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

With 111 all-time assists in the Premier League, Fabregas is the second-most prolific goal creator in the league's history. He is unlikely to ever eclipse Ryan Giggs' record of 162 though.

Chelsea were in pole position for a Champions League spot after a 4-0 win over Brighton in January, but since then the Blues have won just four of ten league games, losing five.

They could yet salvage something from the season though, as they beat Southampton last weekend to set up an FA Cup final meeting with Manchester United next month.

