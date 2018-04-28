Incoming Real Madrid Starlet Vinicius Wants 'Idol' Neymar to Join Him at Los Blancos

April 28, 2018

Real Madrid's teenage superstar Vinícius Júnior, who is yet to make the move to the Spanish capital, has been talking up a potential partnership with former Barcelona star Neymar at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Júnior will leave boyhood club Flamengo this summer to complete his long-awaited €45m move to Real Madrid once he turns 18.

However, despite the fact he is yet to represent Los Blancos, the 17-year-old has already spoken publicly about the prospect of linking up with his "idol" Neymar in the Spanish capital following weeks of transfer speculations surrounding the Paris Saint-Germain winger.


"God willing, Neymar and I will play together at Real Madrid," Júnior told the Guardian (via Marca). "I am definitely in favour of him moving to Madrid because it would be my great dream to play alongside Neymar.

"He's my football idol and if I had the chance to play with him, I would be very happy."

Despite the big aspirations Júnior has ahead of his summer move, the 17-year-old insisted that he still has to prove his worth to fans at the Bernabéu.

"I know I'm still nobody and I have not done anything yet," he added.

Expectations are high ahead of his move to Spain this summer but there are still some fears that Júnior could follow in the footsteps of Madrid's forgotten wonderkid, Martin Ødegaard. 

The Norway international has spent the last season on loan with Dutch side SC Heerenveen and the 19-year-old could be moved out once again by Los Blancos this summer.

