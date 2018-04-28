Kevin De Bruyne's Agent Reveals Where He Sees Belgian Superstar Moving in Future

Kevin De Bruyne's agent has opened up about the close relationship he has with his client - and revealed where he expects the Manchester City star to finish his career.

Patrick De Koster spoke to Belgian news outlet Sporza recently about De Bruyne and how their close working relationship has meant that the duo see each other as a father and a son.

Such is the bond between the two, De Koster even joked that he had decided to get a tattoo of the City playmaker to prove just how good the Belgium international had become under the guidance of club manager Pep Guardiola.

De Koster said: "It is true that he is the best, but we still have 40 to 50 players, and we try to keep that limited so that our service can be perfect and players can focus on football.

"I try to have as much contact as possible with my players, but that does not have to be every day. I want to be a father and a friend for the boys and I try to give them the values that I also give my children.



"We speak to each other daily. I arrange everything for him. I even have a tattoo of him!"

De Bruyne has become a firm fans' favourite at the Etihad Stadium after the ex-Chelsea man became an integral part of the starting lineup under Guardiola, and is expected to remain with the Premier League champions for many years to come.

De Koster did, however, admit that there would come a time when even the 26-year-old will start to enter the final few years of his professional career and will have to wave farewell to the top level of football.

The agent, though, did offer his thoughts on where De Bruyne could end his time in football and the destination isn't dissimilar to the path trodden by Manchester United legend David Beckham.

He added: "As a broker you can put pressure, but I try to respect everyone, we look at what the best solution is for the player, both financially and sportively The future of Kevin I will see him end up in LA."