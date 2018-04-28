Leicester Make Contact With Teenage Goalkeeping Sensation Ahead of Potential Summer Move

Leicester City have reportedly made contact with the representatives of young goalkeeper Andriy Lunin ahead of a potential summer move.

The 19-year-old is currently playing his football with Ukrainian side FC Zorya Luhansk who currently sit fourth in the league. The talented youngster was also linked with a move away from the club in January, with the likes of Juventus and Inter keen.

While Lunin opted to stay at the club in the winter window, however it looks increasingly unlikely Zorya will be able to keep hold of their hot prospect with a number of high-profile clubs set to come in again this summer.

Arsenal had previously been linked with Lunin as a replacement for the ageing Petr Cech, but it is Leicester who have made first contact according to the player's agent.

According to the Ukrainian news outlet UA-Football, Lunin's agent Irakly Hvedeliani has revealed that Leicester have indeed made contact with the club regarding an offer for the keeper.





In an interview with the website, he said: “Literally a few days ago, I received a call from representatives from Leicester, asking about Andriy.

"However, the goalkeeper’s father said they don’t need my help and will look themselves for a club for Andriy. In general, it seems that after the young goalkeeper became famous, his representative felt the smell of money and doesn’t want to cooperate with agents."





Despite the fact he seemed adamant Lunin and his representatives would find him a club as opposed to clubs approaching them, Hvedeliani did offer some insight as to how much it would take to lure the keeper away from Zorya.

He added: “I think Zorya will let him go for €5-6m, but on the conditions they get paid immediately and in full."