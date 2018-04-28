Milan Eye Move for Rivals' Director of Football Ahead of Backroom Shakeup This Summer

AS Roma's sporting director Ramón Rodríguez Verdejo, more commonly known as Monchi throughout the footballing world, has been linked with a move to take over the director of football role at AC Milan this summer.

The Rossoneri are expecting to see the back of current director Massimiliano Mirabelli at the end of the season, following a meeting with Gennaro Gattuso and managing director Marco Fassone.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

A report from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) claimed that AS Monaco director Michael Emenalo was being lineup up to replace Mirabelli at the end of the season following his outstanding work on France’s Mediterranean coastline.

Emenalo had worked under José Mourinho at Chelsea before taking up a role at the Stade Louis II and the former Nigeria international could be on the move once again this summer.

Monchi on why he had to sell Salah: "I'm the one who sold him but there's an explanation. We had to sell him before June 30th as we had an inspection from UEFA. When I arrived we had an offer of €30m and we got it to nearly €50m with bonuses. We did what we could." — Robbie Dunne (@robbiejdunne) April 25, 2018

But more recent reports from Gazzetta dello Sport (via Calciomercato) claim that Roma's Monchi is now Milan's number one target this summer as they look to shake things up behind the scenes at San Siro.

There is yet to be any contact between Monchi and AC Milan, but the club's representatives are said to be warming to the idea of poaching the highly rated sporting director from their domestic rivals.

Monchi only moved to Roma last year following a stellar 17-year spell as the director of football at boyhood club Sevilla, where the 49-year-old was credited with bringing players like Sergio Ramos and Jesús Navas through in Andalusia.