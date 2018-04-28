'Needs a Loan': Reds Fans Go in on Liverpool Defender Following Questionable Outing Against Stoke

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

While Mohamed Salah was easily forgiven for his glaring miss against Stoke City on Saturday, other players weren't so fortunate.

Liverpool could only manage a 0-0 draw at home against the struggling Potters, who they were expected to run through their weekend opposition after their shellacking of AS Roma on Wednesday. It turned out to be a game of wasted opportunities in the end, and fans laid into the players via social media throughout and after the game.

Joe Gomez was one of the squad members who shouldered a lot of the blame. The youngster did have a bit of a flaky performance on the day, admittedly, and here's what some fans had to say about it: 

The 20-year-old has made 23 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season and has the making of a world-class defender about him. But he does need some time to develop further, and his display against the Potters on Saturday is one he will want to put behind him in short order.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)