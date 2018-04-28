'Needs a Loan': Reds Fans Go in on Liverpool Defender Following Questionable Outing Against Stoke

While Mohamed Salah was easily forgiven for his glaring miss against Stoke City on Saturday, other players weren't so fortunate.

Liverpool could only manage a 0-0 draw at home against the struggling Potters, who they were expected to run through their weekend opposition after their shellacking of AS Roma on Wednesday. It turned out to be a game of wasted opportunities in the end, and fans laid into the players via social media throughout and after the game.

Joe Gomez was one of the squad members who shouldered a lot of the blame. The youngster did have a bit of a flaky performance on the day, admittedly, and here's what some fans had to say about it:

Gomez is one of the worst players this season — ٓ (@MalikLFC19) April 28, 2018

What a shocking game Gomez have today. #lfc — Jan Runar LFC (@Janrunar) April 28, 2018

Joe Gomez is always switching off.. lad needs a loan away next season — Kop-Ice (@kopice86) April 28, 2018

Been saying he’s shite for months he’s not even average — crogLFC 🤙🏻 (@CROGLFC) April 28, 2018

Gomez cannot be a RB next season — Samue (@VintageSalah) April 28, 2018

You can see that the likes of Gomez, Klavan, Moreno are short of match fitness. Gomez in particular hasn’t been able to get going. — Jack Sear (@JackSear) April 28, 2018

Doing my head in every time he lumps an aimless long ball out for a goal kick. He's better than this. — Joel Rabinowitz (@joel_archie) April 28, 2018

His errors have cost us points from Watford on day one to West Brom last week. At what point does he begin to learn? I’m still trying to figure out what that flick was last week. — Frank Xavier (@happychappy76) April 28, 2018

Moreno and Gomez have been beyond bad today, can't lie. I'd get Milner and Robertson on. — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 28, 2018

Anyone who doesn’t think gomez is a defensive liability needs their eyes tested — Frank Xavier (@happychappy76) April 28, 2018

The 20-year-old has made 23 Premier League appearances for Jurgen Klopp's side this season and has the making of a world-class defender about him. But he does need some time to develop further, and his display against the Potters on Saturday is one he will want to put behind him in short order.