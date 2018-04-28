Pep Guardiola Backs Mikel Arteta & Luis Enrique As Potential Arsene Wenger Successors

Pep Guardiola has backed both Mikel Arteta and Luis Enrique to shine at Arsenal should either of them be given the opportunity to take charge next season.

Following Arsene Wenger's decision to step down at the end of this campaign, speculation has been rife as to who will take the Emirates Stadium hot seat ahead of next year.

And the Citizens boss, who has been working alongside Arteta at the Etihad Stadium since his retirement from the Gunners in 2016, told The Independent that he believes the former midfielder has the ability to succeed in north London.

Arsenal fans vehemently saying no to the possibility of an Arteta takeover as manager. He’s an experienced player and has served under a top manager so why not? — Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) April 23, 2018

“I’m not the right guy to talk about that because my opinion of Mikel is overwhelming,” Guardiola said. “He deserves the best. We are so comfortable working with him; he is one of the reasons for our success this season.

“There are many names for the next Arsenal manager. I don’t know what their plans are but I know Mikel very well and he deserves all he wants.”

Another name in the frame is former Barcelona boss Enrique; who left Camp Nou at the end of last season after winning nine of the 13 trophies that were on offer during his three-year tenure.

Next Arsenal Manager:



Top Target: Allegri

Would take: Nagelsmann, Tedesco, Enrique

Do not want: Arteta, Viera



Reason I wouldn’t touch Arteta is because he has never managed before and I dont want us to turn out like the United/Moyes situation

(1/2) — Gally ™ (@Aubzology) April 23, 2018

(You may also like: Arsene Wenger Calls for 'Peaceful' Resolution to Mourinho Feud Ahead of Final Old Trafford Visit)

And despite criticism regarding the 47-year-old's man-management; almost pushing Lionel Messi to the brink of quitting Barca, Guardiola believes his former compatriot would be a good fit.

“He’s a top, excellent, amazing manager,” the Catalonian enthused. “He can train wherever he wants, and Arsenal is one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Enrique, indeed, currently is the bookies' favourite to land the soon-to-be-vacant Arsenal job, with Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti also believed to be in contention.