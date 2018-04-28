Reds Fans Urge Liverpool to Stay Away From English Stopper Following Sub-Par Display

Liverpool fans have urged their club to pass up on Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland after his display at Anfield on Saturday.

While the Englishman did keep a clean sheet in the 0-0 display, his performance left a lot to be desired and he was shockingly let off by the prolific Mohamed Salah at one point, with the PFA Player of the Year squandering an easy opportunity.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

The Reds have been linked with Butland, who has conceded 60 goals in what has been a very underwhelming season for Stoke, with the Mirror claiming that the Merseyside outfit are close to sealing a £40m move for the stopper.





Yet after watching his performance between the sticks this weekend, here's what a few Reds supporters had to say:

Avoid Jack Butland. Has been awful today. Not racing out to meet Salah one on one and spilling the ball at the edge of the box. #lfc — Anthony Forman (@antforman16x) April 28, 2018

#Butland not having a great audition at the moment!! #lfc — Matt Kent (@kenty_00) April 28, 2018

Cant wait for Butland to become a Liverpool player, if we somehow can convince Mignolet to stay, we will have a trifecta of averageness at GK #LFC — Kristian Vestergaard (@Schen_RulEz) April 28, 2018

Imagine saying you're a Liverpool fan and wanting us to sign Butland. The guy is completely useless. #LFC — Rex (@ThatRexGuy) April 28, 2018

I’d rather not buy Jack Butland this summer #LFC — Jake Serafini (D) (@JakeSerafini) April 28, 2018

Do we still want to sign Butland after this??? #LFC — The Normal One (@Shai_lfc) April 28, 2018

With Stoke very unlikely to remain in the Premier League this season, Butland should be on the move in the summer. Left to Liverpool fans, though, he won't be wearing their strip next term.