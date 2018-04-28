Report Claims Man City Could Move for Leicester Star Again With Forward Keen on Switch

By 90Min
April 28, 2018

Leicester's Riyad Mahrez is still pining for a move to Manchester City after seeing a January bid of around £50m for his services turned down by the Premier League champions.

The Algerian could yet get his wish, with a report in his homeland claiming that he would 'sign tomorrow' for City, while a new move is in the offing.

The past few days have seen sources report that Pep Guardiola's failed January move for Mahrez was not just a one off, and that City would still like to add the Algerian to their squad for next season.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Le Buteur reported on Friday that, were it up to the man in question, Mahrez 'would sign for Manchester City tomorrow', while City are expected to reignite their interest in the 2016 PFA Player of the Year ahead of the World Cup.

The article from Mahrez's homeland also cites a Times' report that the winger could pocket a salary of €9.5m a year at City - close to double his current salary.

Leicester, who were so desperate to stop Mahrez leaving in January, will likely be resistant to any fresh approach, with Mahrez contracted to the club until 2020. 

In the previous transfer window, the Foxes demanded around £90m to release Mahrez from his current deal. However, whether they can still command that kind of fee for a player who is keen to leave and has six months less on his contract remains to be seen.

