Alan Shearer Believes Liverpool’s Disappointing Draw With Stoke City Is ‘Totally Understandable’

Former England international Alan Shearer believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will have expected his side's lacklustre performance in their 0-0 draw against Stoke City on Saturday, branding it “totally understandable”.

Former Blackburn and Newcastle striker turned TV pundit, Alan Shearer, believed that such the huge Champions League semi final clashes Roma, led to the lack of energy and focus in the meeting with Stoke City.

“When you put in a performance like they did the other night, when you play in an atmosphere like they did the other night, I expected this performance. I’m pretty sure Jurgen Klopp did as well” Shearer stated on Match of the Day.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Liverpool had the best chances of the game, with goal machine Mohamed Salah missing a great opportunity early on, before a late penalty appeal was denied by referee Andre Marriner, with the game ending in a goalless draw at Anfield.

Speaking on Match of the Day also, former Tottenham star Jermaine Jenas revealed that he believed the referee was right not to award a penalty: "I don't think it's a penalty because it's hard and that's how tight it is."

The Merseyside outlet are coming off the back of an exhilarating 5-2 win over Roma in the first leg of their Champions League semi final.

The 47-year-old Match of the Day analyst went on to state: “Salah’s miss sort of summed Liverpool up. They were all at it, they were sloppy and even Klopp said in his programme notes that they needed the crowd to lift the players.

Liverpool produced 1 shot on target (from Alexander-Arnold) in the 1st half v Stoke, their fewest in the opening 45 minutes of a PL game at Anfield this season.



They last failed to score a 1st half PL goal at Anfield, v Leicester on December 30 #PL pic.twitter.com/U4u0GoS8fQ — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) April 28, 2018

“It was a case of after the Lord Mayor’s show. They got a bit desperate in the end, poor passing, poor crossing.

“I’m pretty certain they’ll be back to normal on Wednesday.”

Jurgen Klopp’s side need just three points from their remaining two Premier League matches to secure themselves a top four finish this season; they face Chelsea away and Brighton at home.

They return to action with the second leg of the Champions League semi final in Rome, on Wednesday.