Arsenal Fans Call for Club to Sign Crystal Palace Star After Spellbinding Weekend Performance

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Arsenal fans are desperate for their next manager to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha following recent performances. 

Zaha bagged a goal and an assist as Palace ran riot against Leicester City, putting five past them in an impressive 5-0 win.

The Ivorian has played a vital part in making sure Roy Hodgson's side avoid the drop this season. He has notched eight goals in the league, and has replaced the disappointing Christian Benteke as the focal point of Palace's attack. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

His form has attracted the attention of Premier League champions  Manchester City who are reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old. 

However, Zaha will probably be more cautious of making a move to a bigger club, after he signed for Manchester United earlier in his career. This move failed, and Zaha has since come out and admitted that the move was a mistake.

Palace currently sit 11th in the Premier League and have almost secured Premier League survival. Zaha has stepped up in recent weeks and has been getting a lot of praise for his recent goalscoring form. 

Arsenal fans have been desperate for a player like Zaha, and they want the next manager to snap him up. They voiced their opinions on Twitter:

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)