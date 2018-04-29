Arsenal Fans Call for Club to Sign Crystal Palace Star After Spellbinding Weekend Performance

Arsenal fans are desperate for their next manager to sign Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha following recent performances.

Zaha bagged a goal and an assist as Palace ran riot against Leicester City, putting five past them in an impressive 5-0 win.

The Ivorian has played a vital part in making sure Roy Hodgson's side avoid the drop this season. He has notched eight goals in the league, and has replaced the disappointing Christian Benteke as the focal point of Palace's attack.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

His form has attracted the attention of Premier League champions Manchester City who are reportedly interested in signing the 25-year-old.

However, Zaha will probably be more cautious of making a move to a bigger club, after he signed for Manchester United earlier in his career. This move failed, and Zaha has since come out and admitted that the move was a mistake.

Palace currently sit 11th in the Premier League and have almost secured Premier League survival. Zaha has stepped up in recent weeks and has been getting a lot of praise for his recent goalscoring form.

Arsenal fans have been desperate for a player like Zaha, and they want the next manager to snap him up. They voiced their opinions on Twitter: