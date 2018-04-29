Arsenal Lining Up Summer Move for Juventus Defender as Gunners Hunt Defensive Reinforcements

April 29, 2018

Arsenal are interested in signing central defender Daniele Rugani from Juventus, with the Gunners reported to be lining up a £35m summer bid.

The Gunners have struggled for consistency at the back this season, haemorrhaging 46 goals in a Premier League campaign affected by a string of first team injuries, and poor form to key players.

According to CalcioMercato, Arsenal are eyeing up a move for 23-year-old Rugani, regardless of who takes over the vacant managerial position at the Emirates Stadium this summer. Arsene Wenger's departure after 22 years is expected to herald the beginning of a new era in north London, with the club's scouting team keen to press on with landing key targets in good time.

Rugani has shown signs of promise with the Old Lady this season, but has been unable to cement a first-team place, despite making 22 appearances this campaign. With the likes of Giorgio Chiellini, Benedikt Howedes and Medhi Benatia ahead of him in the pecking order, a move seems on the horizon should Rugani want regular action.

The Serie A leaders are apparently open to offers for Rugani, but are acutely aware of his stock and the interest in Europe for his services, fuelling rumours that a bid of at least £35m would be required to secure his services.

Rugani may opt to move on in the summer after Juve head coach Massimiliano Allegri seemingly confirmed his intention to remain in Turin, despite repeated links with a move to the Premier League.


