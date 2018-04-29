Borja Mayoral Hints at Real Madrid Exit Despite Continuing Scoring Form in Leganes Win

Real Madrid striker Borja Mayoral has indicated this season may be his last with the club after admitting he will have to look elsewhere for regular game time.

The 21-year-old found the target during Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Leganes on Saturday evening; his sixth of the campaign from just seven starts across all competitions.

However, while speaking to Gol, as quoted by AS, after the victory at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu; in which Zinedine Zidane made 10 changes to the side that featured in the Champions League earlier in the week, the Spaniard revealed his future may not lie in the Spanish capital.





"I'm sure I'll have to leave at the end of the season to find regular playing time somewhere else," he said. "At the end of the day, it's been two years now for me without getting many minutes, and I think I need them, I'm young, and I need to be playing.

"There are a few games left, and I don't know what will happen."

There was a sense of confusion as Mayoral doubled Real Madrid's lead on the stroke of half-time against Leganes, with the linesman initially ruling out the close-range finish for offside before consulting with the referee.

"I didn't know whether to celebrate or wait for the ref," the striker stated. "It was given, and I'm happy to have played and to have scored my sixth goal of the campaign.

"I'm very happy because I'm working hard every day to get a chance in the team like this - and you never know when they will arise.

"So you need to be ready and give everything in every training session. To be honest, whether you enter the team or not you always have to be at 100% for the coach.

"We can be happy because some of the younger lads got a chance to play today. We're not getting many minutes, but we won, and that's what matters."

Zidane labelled Los Blancos' upcoming Champions League second leg as the "biggest game of the year" during his post-match press conference.

Gareth Bale and Borja Mayoral were on target as Real Madrid won 2-1 for the second time this week, this time against Leganés.



Will they win a third successive #UCL title? pic.twitter.com/WK5gH7c6hu — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2018

And much like his manager, the frontman called on the club's supporters to help drive Real Madrid to their third successive European Cup final.

"This result will set us up nicely for the Bayern game, with the support of our fans, we will have to go flat out from kick-off to win the game," he added. "I'm not going to talk about motivation because having the chance to make the final of the Champions League says it all.





"We know our fans won't let us down; we have to prepare well for the game and go for them from the first minute. We can't wait."