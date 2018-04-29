Brentford Star Set to Reject New Contract in Favour of Move to Premier League

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Brentford's Danish central defender Andreas Bjelland has rebuffed the Bees' latest contract offer, with Sky Sports reporting that he is instead hoping for move to the Premier League after the World Cup in Russia this summer. 

Bjelland has been at the heart of the Brentford back line for the majority of the season - starting 32 games and scoring one goal. The Bees were hoping to secure his services beyond his current contract, but after the latest developments in negotiations it looks unlikely that he will be plying his trade in the Championship next season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Brentford have missed out on a Championship play-off spot after defeat away to Barnsley on Saturday, and that may well have been the concluding factor in Bjelland's decision to not extend his contract in west London beyond this season.

The Danish international's contract expires this June and is seemingly a man in demand, with clubs in the Premier League and the Bundesliga reportedly interested in the defender. Bjelland, though, will likely decide his future after the World Cup.

Ashley Allen/GettyImages

Bjelland is expected to start for Denmark at the World Cup, after featuring heavily during their qualifying campaign and starting in both of the crucial play-off games against the Republic of Ireland. The competition will provide the perfect opportunity for the Dane to showcase his talents on the big stage.

Sky Sports have also reported that Brentford are resigned to loosing Bjelland and are already searching for a replacement for the defender. They are among a number of sides who are keen on Stevenage Borough's promising youngster Ben Wilmot and have also been keeping tabs on Yeovil Town's Tom James. 


