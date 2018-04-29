Celtic Utterly Destroy Rivals Rangers 5-0 to Clinch Seventh Consecutive Premiership Title

Celtic stormed to a seventh straight league title by thumping bitter rivals Rangers 5-0 in the Old Firm Derby on Sunday.



A brace from Odsonne Edouard and a James Forrest strike gave the Hoops a comfortable half time lead, before Tom Rogic and Callum McGregor made sure of the victory in the second half to completely embarrass Rangers.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Celtic move to 78 points, which puts them 10 ahead of Aberdeen meaning they now cannot be caught at the top.



It was total domination in the game on Celtic's part, with Gers keeper Jak Alnwick making three excellent second-half saves to prevent the home side from running up a cricket score.



The club is now tantalisingly close to winning back-to-back trebles. They face Motherwell in the Scottish Cup final and will be hoping to beat them just as they did in the League Cup final back in November.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Rangers will have to lick their wounds and look to move on and prepare for the 2018/19 campaign. They will seek to end Celtic's domestic dominance by winning their first SPL title since 2011.



That campaign might well be overseen by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, who is reportedly very close to becoming the next manager at Ibrox.