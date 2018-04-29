Chris Hughton Admits He Was Not Happy With Burnley Fans Booing Gaetan Bong Following 0-0 Draw

Brighton manager Chris Hughton admitted that he wasn't happy with Burnley fans booing defender Gaetan Bong following their 0-0 draw with Burnley.

The result saw Brighton edge closer to Premier League survival, but during the game, Brighton player Bong was the subject of booing by the Burnley fans.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Earlier in the season, Bong accused former Burnley fans favourite, Jay Rodriguez, of being racist following Brighton's 2-0 loss to West Brom in January. Rodriguez was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing by the FA.

Speaking after the Burnley draw, Hughton admitted via Sky Sports: "I would have to say that I thought the reaction of the Burnley supporters towards Gaetan every time he got the ball was shameful, I really do.

"What they should do, the Burnley supporters, they should look at the two statements that came out afterwards - one from the independent committee and one from the FA. But I thought the reaction to Gaetan Bong was shameful.

The Brighton manager continued: "He's an incredibly disciplined and straight individual - as honest a person as you will meet. It's something that happened, it's not nice at all and of course he's big enough and strong enough to cope with it. As showed by his performance.

"I was incredibly surprised, I must admit. I certainly didn't expect it here."

Speaking about the stalemate, Hughton insisted: "It was a tough game for sure and you expect nothing less when you come here, particularly with the form they're in and the season they've had. I thought we were the better side today, that looked more likely to score.

"They're very aggressive in their 4-4-2 and in their front lines but I thought we had a defence that defended very well but I thought we had the better of the moments."

Brighton can guarantee Premier League survival next Friday, when they host Manchester United at the Amex Stadium.