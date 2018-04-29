Barcelona travel to Estadio Riazor on Sunday to face Deportivo in a La Liga match.

Barcelona are in tremendous form domestically, as they have not lost a single match all season. Ernesto Valverde's side currently has an 11 point lead over second place Atletico Madrid and can clinch the league title with a victory.

Deportivo, meanwhile, has struggled this season, scoring just 28 points from 34 matches this season. In their last five matches, however, Deportivo has lost just one game.

Find out how to watch the match below.

How to Watch

Game Time: Sunday, April 29, 2:45 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.