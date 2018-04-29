Eddie Howe Admits Individual Errors Were His Sides Downfall Following Defeat to Southampton

Eddie Howe admitted that individual errors cost his side as they lost 2-1 to rivals Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

A Dusan Tadic brace was enough for Southampton to secure all three points, despite the best efforts of Josh King.

After the disappointing loss, Howe admitted via Sky Sports: "The goals we conceded were big mistakes and we got punished for them,"

"I am disappointed with how we played.

"It was a game that we could have won if we had played like we can do, but we didn't. We were disappointed with our attacking player in both halves.

"We got into some promising situations, but the quality that we usually have wasn't there and a lot of attacks petered out. We had some good periods in the game, but not enough."

The Cherries look like they will retain their Premier League status for the second season in a row, with Howe's side six points above the drop zone.

The Bournemouth manager also revealed after the game: "We take pride in trying to achieve, and trying to win and we have two games to make sure we try and deliver better than we did today."

"The spirit is there and the will to do well is there, but for whatever reason, we complicated the game, made too many bad decisions individually which hurt us collectively."

Bournemouth's penultimate game of the season comes at home against relegation-threatened Swansea City. The Cherries will be looking to get their first win since March and end their poor run of form - which has seen them winless in five.