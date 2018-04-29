Eddie Howe Admits Individual Errors Were His Sides Downfall Following Defeat to Southampton

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Eddie Howe admitted that individual errors cost his side as they lost 2-1 to rivals Southampton on Saturday afternoon. 

A Dusan Tadic brace was enough for Southampton to secure all three points, despite the best efforts of Josh King.

After the disappointing loss, Howe admitted via Sky Sports: "The goals we conceded were big mistakes and we got punished for them,"

"I am disappointed with how we played.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"It was a game that we could have won if we had played like we can do, but we didn't. We were disappointed with our attacking player in both halves.

"We got into some promising situations, but the quality that we usually have wasn't there and a lot of attacks petered out. We had some good periods in the game, but not enough."

The Cherries look like they will retain their Premier League status for the second season in a row, with Howe's side six points above the drop zone.

The Bournemouth manager also revealed after the game: "We take pride in trying to achieve, and trying to win and we have two games to make sure we try and deliver better than we did today." 

"The spirit is there and the will to do well is there, but for whatever reason, we complicated the game, made too many bad decisions individually which hurt us collectively."

Bournemouth's penultimate game of the season comes at home against relegation-threatened Swansea City. The Cherries will be looking to get their first win since March and end their poor run of form - which has seen them winless in five.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)