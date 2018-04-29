Former Real Madrid Star Clarence Seedorf Insists Barcelona Deserve Los Blancos Guard of Honour

Deportivo La Coruña boss Clarence Seedorf has waded into the debate over whether Real Madrid should give Barcelona the guard of honour if they win the league title, claiming that Los Blancos should 'play fair' and perform the act of respect.

Speaking ahead of his side's match (via Marca) against Barça - which will see the Catalans scoop the title if they win - Seedorf claimed that his former side should observe the traditional 'pasillo'. The former Dutch international said: "I'm a Madridista, but I'm also a UEFA ambassador, fair play is important, the guard of honour is a beautiful gesture.

"I think it's usually done in Spain and it's a gesture for young people, so they can see the respect and it's important that the biggest teams and players do it. I represent the values that UEFA desire, sporting values are important, Barcelona wouldn't be the same without Real Madrid and vice versa."





The controversy surrounding the guard of honour between the two sides began when Barcelona refused to observe the tradition when Real Madrid won the Club World Cup in December. The two sides meet on the 6th of May, and if Los Blancos don't perform the pasillo it could certainly add some fire to an already fiercely contested Clásico.

