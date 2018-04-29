Former Real Madrid Star Clarence Seedorf Insists Barcelona Deserve Los Blancos Guard of Honour

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Deportivo La Coruña boss Clarence Seedorf has waded into the debate over whether Real Madrid should give Barcelona the guard of honour if they win the league title, claiming that Los Blancos should 'play fair' and perform the act of respect.

Speaking ahead of his side's match (via Marca) against Barça - which will see the Catalans scoop the title if they win - Seedorf claimed that his former side should observe the traditional 'pasillo'. The former Dutch international said: "I'm a Madridista, but I'm also a UEFA ambassador, fair play is important, the guard of honour is a beautiful gesture.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

"I think it's usually done in Spain and it's a gesture for young people, so they can see the respect and it's important that the biggest teams and players do it. I represent the values that UEFA desire, sporting values are important, Barcelona wouldn't be the same without Real Madrid and vice versa."


The controversy surrounding the guard of honour between the two sides began when Barcelona refused to observe the tradition when Real Madrid won the Club World Cup in December. The two sides meet on the 6th of May, and if Los Blancos don't perform the pasillo it could certainly add some fire to an already fiercely contested Clásico.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Meanwhile, a report from notorious rumourmongers Don Balon has claimed that Real Madrid are desperate to offload Welsh sensation Gareth Bale in the summer, with Liverpool being targeted as a possible destination. Los Blancos will certainly look to overhaul their playing squad in the summer, but a switch to Liverpool remains highly unlikely for the 28-year-old.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)