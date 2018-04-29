Jose Mourinho Reveals Plans to Coach Until He's 70 But Will Not Finish His Career at Man Utd

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has claimed that he intends to manage until he's 70, but insists that he won't be with the club until he retires, as there would be too much pressure on his shoulders.

Speaking ahead of his side's Premier League clash against Arsenal, via the Mirror, the Portuguese manager said: "For sure, for sure [I would manage until I'm 70]. But I would have to change clubs because I’m not allowed to stay here. I can’t do 22 years at one club because of this new concept of the media.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“The social media, the pundit industry, the way people can express themselves and influence opinion. I think it is too much pressure – not just for the manager but also for the club. I think it is now impossible for someone to resist a long time, especially without any kind of success.





"To stay a manager, to have four or five years to try to get a trophy and to improve and change the team? I don’t think you allow that any more."





Mourinho has enjoyed a highly successful managerial career to date. The 55-year-old burst onto the scene in 2004 after winning the Champions League, before going on to win domestic titles across Europe with the likes of Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid. Mourinho is yet to win the Premier League after two years with United, and will be determined to mount a challenge next season.

In other news, United forward Anthony Martial is believed to have taken a step closer to leaving the club, after reportedly opening discussions with Juventus over a move to the Serie A giants. The 22-year-old has struggled for regular first team football at Old Trafford this season, and could well opt to move on at the end of the campaign to prevent his career stagnating.