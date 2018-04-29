Juventus Forward Mario Mandzukic Receives Stitches for Gash Sustained During Fiery Derby d'Italia

Juventus have provided an update on the injury sustained by Mario Mandzukic against Internazionale on Saturday.



Via the club's official site , the Croatian attacker has received surgical sutures upon returning to Turin, after he suffered a deep wound to the supra-lateral region of his right ankle from a challenge by Matias Vecino - for which he saw red.

David Ramos/GettyImages

The procedure was performed under local anaesthesia and was carried out by a specialist consultant in plastic surgery.



The update ends with the club stating that Mandzukic's chances of featuring in the next league match are 'strongly at risk'.



It's a big blow for Juve, who are battling it out at the top of Serie A with Napoli for the Scudetto. There are currently four points between the sides, but Napoli take on Fiorentina this evening and have the chance to get back to within just one.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

The Old Lady beat Inter 3-2 on Saturday thanks to two late goals from Milan Skriniar (own goal) and Gonzalo Higuaín, and the Partenopei must win to keep the pressure on.



For Juventus it's simple - they must win all their remaining games to become champions, and they'll be hoping Mandzukic can recover in time for Saturday's game with Bologna.



The 31-year-old has made 30 appearances so far this season and has scored five goals and made five assists.