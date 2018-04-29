Portugal Star Opens Up on Rumours Over Potential Summer Switch to Leicester City

Porto's star defender Ricardo Pereira has opened the door to a possible move to the Premier League this summer, after claiming in an interview that he's willing to talk with Leicester City boss Claude Puel over a potential move.

In an interview with French outlet RMC, the Portuguese international was questioned over whether his future lies, and admitted he's eager to try his fortunes in the Premier League. Pereira said: "I want to be a champion with Porto, and afterwards, if it's true (Leicester interest), we'll talk about that.

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Pereira played under Puel during his time on loan at Nice, and admitted he'd be happy to link up with his former boss again: "Claude Puel? He gave me the confidence. The first year, I did not play here in Porto. He helped me make my game and come back here to do my best. The Premier League? I think everyone likes it. This is the most famous championship."





The Foxes will be looking to strengthen their side in the summer, after almost certainly missing out on a Europa League spot. Pereira would arguably slot straight into the side, and could oust Danny Simpson from his position at right-back. The 24-year-old is a former transfer target of Spurs, and has played a pivotal part in Porto's ongoing title challenge this season.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Foxes are also believed to be in the running 19-year-old goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who has been causing a storm in Ukraine with his side FC Zorya Luhansk. The youngster is already capped at senior level for Andriy Shevchenko's side, and is hotly tipped as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in Europe.