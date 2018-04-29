Portugal Star Opens Up on Rumours Over Potential Summer Switch to Leicester City

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Porto's star defender Ricardo Pereira has opened the door to a possible move to the Premier League this summer, after claiming in an interview that he's willing to talk with Leicester City boss Claude Puel over a potential move.

In an interview with French outlet RMC, the Portuguese international was questioned over whether his future lies, and admitted he's eager to try his fortunes in the Premier League. Pereira said: "I want to be a champion with Porto, and afterwards, if it's true (Leicester interest), we'll talk about that. 

FRANCISCO LEONG/GettyImages

Pereira played under Puel during his time on loan at Nice, and admitted he'd be happy to link up with his former boss again: "Claude Puel? He gave me the confidence. The first year, I did not play here in Porto. He helped me make my game and come back here to do my best. The Premier League? I think everyone likes it. This is the most famous championship."


The Foxes will be looking to strengthen their side in the summer, after almost certainly missing out on a Europa League spot. Pereira would arguably slot straight into the side, and could oust Danny Simpson from his position at right-back. The 24-year-old is a former transfer target of Spurs, and has played a pivotal part in Porto's ongoing title challenge this season.

MIGUEL RIOPA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, the Foxes are also believed to be in the running 19-year-old goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, who has been causing a storm in Ukraine with his side FC Zorya Luhansk. The youngster is already capped at senior level for Andriy Shevchenko's side, and is hotly tipped as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in Europe.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)