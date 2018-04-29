PSG Ultras Hit Out at Injured Star Neymar Branding Brazilian Ace's Absence 'Disrespectful'

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

A Paris Saint-Germain Ultra group Twitter account has released a statement condemning their world record signing Neymar, as the Brazilian sensation has been in his homeland since March to recover from a broken foot.

Taking to their Twitter account to question Neymar's long-term absence, Ultra group Collectif Ultras Paris' message translates as: "The treatment for the injury away from our home is at the limit of decency. It is disrespectful behaviour towards fans and we insist that our players show us the respect we deserve."

Despite not playing for the Ligue 1 giants since February, the 26-year-old is still thought to be hopeful of making Brazil's squad for this summer's World Cup in Russia. The former Barcelona ace had his tournament cut short four years ago after breaking his back against Columbia, and could only watch on from the sidelines as his side lost their subsequent match 7-1 to Germany.

The future of Neymar remains unclear, as the player is widely believed to regret his big money move to the Parisian giants. A move back to La Liga could be on the cards in the summer, and Real Madrid are thought to be poised to make a mega-million pound offer to lure the forward to the Bernabéu.

Meanwhile, PSG and Manchester City have lost out to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in the race to sign Brazilian starlet Paulinho from Vasco da Gama. The versatile 17-year-old is capable of playing on either wing or as a striker, and is hotly tipped to be a star for his country in the future.

