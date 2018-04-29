Real Madrid Dealt Major Injury Blow as Key Midfielder Ruled Out 'For Up to Three Weeks'

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Real Madrid have been rocked by the news that Isco will miss their Champions League semi final second leg tie against Bayern Munich through injury.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn prematurely during the first leg clash at the Allianz Arena after suffering an arm injury in the first half. Spanish news outlet Marca have now confirmed that the attacking midfielder has suffered muscle damage, ruling him out for up to three weeks.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

The injury will come as unwelcome news for Real boss Zinedine Zidane, who is seeking to guide his side to an unprecedented third successive Champions League crown. Los Blancos find themselves in a commanding position after the first leg, after fighting back from a goal down to clinch a valuable 2-1 win in Munich.

Despite falling behind to an error from much-maligned goalkeeper Keylor Navas, Real fought back to equalise on the stroke of half-time through Marcelo, before Marco Asensio completed the turnaround with a neat second half finish.

News of Isco's absence will see the Spanish international join teammate Dani Carvajal on the treatment table, after the right back limped off midweek with a hamstring strain.

ODD ANDERSEN/GettyImages

Bayern are struggling with their own injury problems however, though the Bavarians could be boosted by the return of David Alaba at the Bernabeu.

Despite his return to fitness, the Bundesliga champions will be without a plethora of top talent, with Jerome Boateng, Arjen Robben, Arturo Vidal, Kingsley Coman and Manuel Neuer all currently on the sidelines.

