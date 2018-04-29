Report Claims Real Madrid President Is Eager to Sell Out-of-Favour Superstar to Liverpool

April 29, 2018

Real Madrid's president, Florentino Perez, is reportedly eager to sell Gareth Bale to Liverpool in the summer transfer window. That is according to sensationalist publication Don Balon

The Welsh winger has failed to make much of an impact this year, with a number of injuries plaguing his fifth season at Real Madrid.

Real coach Zinedine Zidane, has also opted for a change in playing style this season, with the emergence of Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez keeping Bale out of the starting XI for the majority of the 2017/18 season.

He has started only 17 times in La Liga and just three in the Champions League, which has only fueled the speculation that he is on his way out of the Bernabeu.

Bale, is open to a move back to the Premier League and has been heavily linked with moves to both Spurs and Manchester United, reportedly preferring a return to North London.  


However according to Don Balon, Perez wants to sell to Liverpool instead.


Perez is apparently desperate to sign Mohamed Salah, after the his sensational first season at Liverpool, scoring 43 goals in all competitions for the Reds. 


He picked up the PFA Player of the Year award and could yet pip Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the Ballon d'Or. 

And Perez is reportedly willing to use Bale as part of a swap deal to secure to the Egyptian's services. The deal, though, seems unlikely. 


Liverpool would probably want a record breaking fee for Salah given his virtuoso performances this season, and the Reds may be skeptical of receiving Bale. The 28-year-old has battled with injuries over the last couple of years and is apparently only interested in rejoining Spurs. 


