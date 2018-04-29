AS Roma Pair Set to Miss Crucial Champions League Meeting With Liverpool Due to Injury

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Liverpool have received a major boost ahead of Wednesday's second leg tie against Roma, with Diego Perotti and Kevin Strootman ruled out for the semi final clash.

Perotti made an instant impact off the bench in the first leg, scoring Roma's second goal of the night in I Giallorossi's 5-2 defeat at Anfield. 

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

His goal provided a glimmer of hope for the Italians ahead of the return leg in Rome, however news of his injury will come as another blow to the Italian's chances.


Roma boss Eusebio Di Francesco confirmed the news to La Gazetta Dello Sport, saying that the Argentinian international will miss the second leg after picking up an ankle injury at Anfield. 

Di Francesco also confirmed that Strootman in unlikely to recover from a knock in time for Wednesday's fixture against the Reds.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

This news will do little to raise moral within Roma's ranks as they prepare for what they hope will be yet another unlikely second leg comeback. However, I Giallorossi will take encouragement from their 4-1 victory over Chievo on Saturday - such a result would see them progress to the final in Kiev.

Roma recorded the comfortable victory over Serie A strugglers Chievo and in spite of a Juan Jesus red card - the Brazilian still suffering from trauma caused by Salah - Di Francesco's men were able to score the required four goals that they will likely need on Wednesday.


Patrik Schick, Stephan El Shaarawy and Edin Dzeko were all on the score sheet in a victory that saw Roma gain a tighter hold on a Champions League spot ahead of next season.


You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)