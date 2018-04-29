Roma President Jim Pallotta Releases Powerful Statement Following Ultras Attack on Liverpool Fan

Roma president Jim Pallotta has released a powerful statement, condemning the attack on Liverpool fan Sean Cox on Tuesday night.

Liverpool ran out 5-2 winners against Roma thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino however, two late goals from Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti have just about kept Roma in the tie.

Despite the thrilling encounter, a lot of the attention focused on the pre-match events where Roma fans attacked Liverpool fans outside Anfield. During the scuffle, it was reported that Roma fans were carrying hammers and belts. Sean Cox was unfortunately caught up in the trouble and was severely injured.

Powerful words from @ASRomaEN president Jim Pallotta on Sean Cox pic.twitter.com/gUwdX7QhoV — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) April 28, 2018

In the statement, Pallotta stated: "We have a long history at Rome what's going on when you have a few stupid people is they destroy our history and they attack our legacy and I'm tired of it.

"And it's just not an issue for Rome, it's an issue in Italy and it's an issue for the authorities and it's an issue for all of us to band together and to finally wake up so we don't have a reputation that's just not deserved around the rest of the world that our fans are not good fans because our fans are the best in the world. It's just a couple of f*****g morons that take the rest of us down."

Roma will be looking to pull off another upset by overcoming a three-goal deficit to get past Liverpool. Though they've been dealt a big blow with Kevin Strootman and Diego Perotti all but ruled out of the game due to injury.