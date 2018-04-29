Roma President Jim Pallotta Releases Powerful Statement Following Ultras Attack on Liverpool Fan

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Roma president Jim Pallotta has released a powerful statement, condemning the attack on Liverpool fan Sean Cox on Tuesday night.

Liverpool ran out 5-2 winners against Roma thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino however, two late goals from Edin Dzeko and Diego Perotti have just about kept Roma in the tie.

Despite the thrilling encounter, a lot of the attention focused on the pre-match events where Roma fans attacked Liverpool fans outside Anfield. During the scuffle, it was reported that Roma fans were carrying hammers and belts. Sean Cox was unfortunately caught up in the trouble and was severely injured.

In the statement, Pallotta stated: "We have a long history at Rome what's going on when you have a few stupid people is they destroy our history and they attack our legacy and I'm tired of it. 

"And it's just not an issue for Rome, it's an issue in Italy and it's an issue for the authorities and it's an issue for all of us to band together and to finally wake up so we don't have a reputation that's just not deserved around the rest of the world that our fans are not good fans because our fans are the best in the world. It's just a couple of f*****g morons that take the rest of us down."

Roma will be looking to pull off another upset by overcoming a three-goal deficit to get past Liverpool. Though they've been dealt a big blow with Kevin Strootman and Diego Perotti all but ruled out of the game due to injury.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)