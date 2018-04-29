Steven Gerrard Reportedly Set to Make Former Scotland Captain His Assistant Manager at Rangers

By 90Min
April 29, 2018

Steven Gerrard is reportedly set to make former Scotland captain Gary McAllister his assistant as the former looks set to be appointed Rangers manager.

It was being reported that Gerrard was offered the Rangers job, and it's likely the deal will be announced as early as next week. The former Liverpool midfielder previously turned down an offer from MK Dons a couple of years ago, opting instead to become Liverpool's Under-18 coach.

As reported by the Mail Online, the Liverpool legend will take Gary McAllister with him as his assistant at the club. McAllister has got managerial experience, managing the likes of Leeds United and Coventry City. He was also caretaker manager for Aston Villa in 2011.

Gerrard will be given the job of making Rangers compete with fierce rivals Celtic - who have yet again ran away with the Scottish Premiership this season.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Brendan Rodgers' side sit seven points ahead of second-placed Aberdeen with a game in hand. With Celtic continuing to dominate domestically, Gerrard will be looking to get Rangers back up and competing with their rivals. The 37-year-old will be going at it with his former manager Brendan Rodgers, who has been with Celtic since 2016.

Rodgers managed Liverpool for three years and almost won the league title, but his side infamously fell at the last hurdle.

Despite not winning a domestic league as a player, Gerrard will be looking to win the Scottish Premier League with Rangers as a manager. Rangers haven't won the top-flight since 2011 with Celtic dominating and winning the last six titles.

