Tottenham Hotspur Plot £100m Summer Raid of Lazio Star Duo as Pochettino Plans for New Spurs Era

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino is believed to be plotting a £100m summer raid for Lazio's star duo Sergej Milinković-Savić and Ciro Immobile, as the north Londoners prepare to move into their new White Hart Lane stadium.

As reported by the Mirror, Spurs have been scouting the talented duo for a number of weeks, as they look for options to strengthen their squad in the summer. The plans for new editions will mean a number of existing Spurs players will leave, and the list could include the likes of

Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama and Moussa Sissoko.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Milinković-Savić is one of the most exciting young midfielders in Serie A, and has become renowned as a physically imposing, box-to-box player in the mould of Roma's Radja Nainggolan. Immobile is a razor-sharp forward, and has scored a sensational 41 goals in 45 matches for I Biancocelesti this season.

While Spurs continue to impress under Pochettino, they have fallen far behind Manchester City in the Premier League title race this season, and will be eager to strengthen their side to bridge the gap next season. The Lazio pair would be a fine acquisition for the Lilywhites, who will look to add some star quality to their existing crop of exciting young talents.

Meanwhile, Spurs midfielder Harry Winks is set to miss the rest of the season through injury, after struggling to recover from an ankle complaint. The 22-year-old burst into the club's first team this season, and even earned himself a call-up for England. It seems that the youngster's slim hopes of making the World Cup squad are now over, as his injury complains continue to blight his season.