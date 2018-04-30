AC Milan Turn Interest to Sevilla Striker as Moves for Dzeko & Belotti Look Unlikely

AC Milan are planning to make a move for Sevilla striker Luis Muriel because moves for top targets Edin Dzeko and Andrea Belotti look unforeseeable, according to Italian news outlet Calcio Mercato.

Both players are supposedly long term admirers of the club and would be interested in the prospect of a move to the San Siro. However, the lack of Champions League football and restrictions in relation to financial fair play make these signings unlikely.

Not only this, but Torino's president has also issued a 'hands off' plea in relation to their interest in Belotti.

Edin Džeko scored twice as Roma reminded Liverpool of their attacking prowess with four goals against Chievo, including two after being reduced to ten men.



Do they have enough firepower to turn their #UCL semi-final around? pic.twitter.com/4ROxdcqx6K — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 28, 2018

With these two signings looking less than likely, it seems right for Milan to turn their attention to someone else and it appears they have done in the form of Luis Muriel.

The Colombian has scored seven goals in just 16 league appearances this year and has often played second fiddle to Wissam Ben Yedder.

It is reported that Muriel may demand to leave the Spanish outfit if manager Vincenzo Montella is sacked at the end of the season and he is not against a move back to Italy.

The 27-year-old Colombian made a name for himself at Serie A sides Udinese and Sampdoria and has made over 100 Serie A appearances. With Milan facing problems with strikers this season, Muriel could be the perfect solution.

Andre Silva has scored just two Serie A goals this season and the burden of goals has fallen on young striker Patrick Cutrone. The 20 year old has scored seven Serie A goals in 15 games, but the club will certainly want a more experienced forward to partner him in the future.