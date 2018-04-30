Andres Iniesta Admits He Never Wanted Barcelona Departure as He Hails 'Eternal' Gratitude

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Barcelona legend Andres Iniesta has admitted that he wishes his stay at the club could be 'eternal' following the Blaugrana's La Liga triumph on Sunday evening.

A Lionel Messi hat-trick inspired the Catalan outfit to lift the title in what is so far an unbeaten season in the Spanish top flight (with Real Madrid attempting to end that run next Sunday).

Iniesta, who last week announced his decision to leave the club for whom he's played for his entire career so far, has admitted that he never wanted to leave Barca, but it's finally time to move on after a highly successful season.

"I'm making the most honest decision for me and for my club," Iniesta told Movistar (via Goal). "I want to finish with good feelings, then go to the World Cup and now to another adventure.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I wish this was eternal. I'm the first one who would like this not to end but all this has its beginning and its end." 

Though Barca's win over Deportivo on the weekend relegated the losing side, fans of the club still took the time to applaud Iniesta, who has been a great servant to his country as well as at club level.

"They are really indescribable sensations on a personal level and as an athlete," he added. "There are no words when you get so much love from people. And more in difficult situations like these. The gratitude to the people is eternal."

