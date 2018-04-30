Arsenal Fans React Brilliantly to Home Supporters' Arsene Wenger Chants at Old Trafford

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Manchester United against Arsenal may not seem like much of a rivalry these days, but both sets of supporters still showed animosity towards each other during a fixture that once decided who would win the Premier League title when they met on Sunday.

Paul Pogba had put United in front before Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored on his return to Manchester to bring Arsenal back on level terms. But a stoppage-time winner from Marouane Fellaini eventually settled the tie in favour of José Mourinho's side.

Despite United's win, it was Arsène Wenger who received the brunt of the attention in what could be his last ever trip to Old Trafford.

Travelling Arsenal fans are used to hearing large sections of their hosts' support signing that they want Wenger to remain in north London, and the Manchester United faithful obliged with their latest instalment of "Arsène Wenger, we want you to stay."

But the Gooners had the perfect response for United's fans on Sunday with a reminder that the legendary French manager won the league at their ground back in 2002.

Wenger secured his second league and FA Cup double in May 2002 thanks to a solitary goal from Sylvain Wiltord at Old Trafford.


Longtime Gooners will be all too familiar with singing about winning the league against Manchester United 16 years ago, as well as their more popularised song about clinching the league title at the old White Hart Lane.


Although tensions on the pitch have certainly been toned down since the days of Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira, there is clearly still a lot of meaning with this fixture for both sets of supporters.

