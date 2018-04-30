Arsene Wenger Admits After United Defeat He Has Lost Fear Factor for Opposition Fans

April 30, 2018

Arsene Wenger has admitted that his long-time Premier League rivals are no longer afraid of him, noting that the warm reception he received from Manchester United fans on Sunday owed somewhat to that fact. 

A late Marouane Fellaini header condemned Wenger and a second-string Arsenal side to defeat in the Frenchman's last visit to Old Trafford, after Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan had traded goals earlier in the match. 

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Wenger told BBC Sport: "The players are destroyed because they gave everything and were caught in the final minute.

"There were many question marks if we would be strong enough to fight but the quality was good the spirit was good, many players stood up. It was a negative result and a positive performance."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The departing Gunners boss also admitted that he is yet to decide on what he will do after leaving the Emirates at the end of the season, saying: "He [Mourinho] will be at Man Utd next year certainly and I don't know where I will be.

"I have worked at a top level for 35 years without any interruption and I think I am the only one who has done that. I am in unknown territory. Will I take a break? I will be surprised if I meet him next year."

Sir Alex Ferguson was present at the dugout to greet his old foe before the match, handing over a boxed gift - with Wenger saying immediately after the game: "I don't know [what it is]. I haven't looked at it. I want to have a glass of red wine with Sir Alex because it is always good wine. Once you are not a danger any more, people love you."

