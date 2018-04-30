Arsene Wenger & Alexis Sanchez Embrace as Old Friends in Emotional Day at Old Trafford

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger quite obviously has no qualms with former player Alexis Sanchez. The pair were spotted hugging and laughing ahead of the Gunners' encounter with Manchester United in what was an emotional 90 minutes for Wenger.

He may have forced his exit from the Emirates Stadium and joined a direct rival back in January, but Sanchez still has a lot of love for his old boss. In fact, Sanchez has a lot of love for his old teammates as well.

(You may also be interested in: Jose Mourinho Hopeful of Rematch With Arsene Wenger Despite Frenchman's Arsenal Exit)

Before heading out onto the pitch at Old Trafford, the Chilean could be seen shaking the hands of all of his former work colleagues. However, the most talked about moment was that which he shared with Wenger. Greeting each other with a hug, it was all smiles between the pair on Sunday afternoon.

The Theatre of Dreams has been a hostile place for Wenger to visit during the 22 years he's spent at Arsenal, but Sunday saw him embraced by both Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson, before being handed a special award by the latter - to an applaud from the home fans.

In fact, as United took an early lead against the visitors, Old Trafford even erupted into chorus of 'Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay," - how lovely.

Sanchez himself didn't manage to find the net as Henrikh Mkhitaryan became the first player to ever score for United (in a Red Devils shirt) at their home ground and against them (for a different team) at the same place.

United eventually won 2-1, with Marouane Fellaini netting the last minute winner. In hindsight, it was quite a peculiar game.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)