Arsene Wenger & Alexis Sanchez Embrace as Old Friends in Emotional Day at Old Trafford

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger quite obviously has no qualms with former player Alexis Sanchez. The pair were spotted hugging and laughing ahead of the Gunners' encounter with Manchester United in what was an emotional 90 minutes for Wenger.

He may have forced his exit from the Emirates Stadium and joined a direct rival back in January, but Sanchez still has a lot of love for his old boss. In fact, Sanchez has a lot of love for his old teammates as well.

Before heading out onto the pitch at Old Trafford, the Chilean could be seen shaking the hands of all of his former work colleagues. However, the most talked about moment was that which he shared with Wenger. Greeting each other with a hug, it was all smiles between the pair on Sunday afternoon.

The Theatre of Dreams has been a hostile place for Wenger to visit during the 22 years he's spent at Arsenal, but Sunday saw him embraced by both Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson, before being handed a special award by the latter - to an applaud from the home fans.

In fact, as United took an early lead against the visitors, Old Trafford even erupted into chorus of 'Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay," - how lovely.

Sanchez himself didn't manage to find the net as Henrikh Mkhitaryan became the first player to ever score for United (in a Red Devils shirt) at their home ground and against them (for a different team) at the same place.

United eventually won 2-1, with Marouane Fellaini netting the last minute winner. In hindsight, it was quite a peculiar game.