Borussia Dortmund Meet With Long-Term Managerial Target as Stoger Future Remains in Doubt

Reports in Germany are claiming that Borussia Dortmund have outlined their preferred target to take over from current boss Peter Stoger once his contract expires in June.

The Austrian had arrived into the Signal Iduna Park in order to steady the ship following Peter Bosz's sacking in December, but it seems Stoger will not be granted an extension on his current deal.

He's managed to steer them into the expectation of securing Champions League qualification next season - and indeed claims that Dortmund will be competing in the prestigious competition next term, but he won't be in charge of the team.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

That is according to German outlet Kicker, who claim that the club are keen on bringing OGC Nice boss Lucien Favre in to replace Stoger once his contract runs to an end once the season comes to a close.

Favre was shortlisted to take over from Thomas Tuchel last summer, but a deal was never arranged and Bosz was hired instead. But it looks like the two parties have come full circle a year on, and it could come to fruition this time round.

#Stöger Nachfolger? "Favorit auf den Trainer-Posten beim BVB bleibt Lucien #Favre. Mit dem Coach von OGC Nizza, der bereits im vergangenen Sommer auf der Shortlist der Dortmunder stand, sollen sich die #BVB-Bosse in der vergangenen Woche getroffen haben." [kicker] — LaliPuna (@DasDoHD) April 29, 2018

The reports goes on to state that Favre and club officials met last week to discuss the move, and everything is pointing in the right direction at the moment.

Having worked wonders for the club last campaign, Nice have dropped off the radar a little in this season's Ligue 1, and a move to a more high profiled Dortmund side would seem desirable to Favre, having earned the opportunity to help Dortmund get back to the heights they were at under Jurgen Klopp.