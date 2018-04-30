Crystal Palace Captain Hoping to Re-Join 1st Team Training Before the End of the Season

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has provided a positive injury update for Eagles fans, refusing to rule out a return to action before the end of the current season.

Puncheon has been out of action for Roy Hodgson's men since New Year's Eve when the 31-year-old midfielder sustained a knee injury in the 0-0 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Many expected the injury to rule the Palace captain out for the remainder of the season, however, he has since revealed he hope to return to full training before the conclusion of the current campaign, and also believes he could even get back on the pitch before the 2018/19 season commences.

Writing in his programme notes for the home game with Leicester City, he said: “Personally speaking, things are progressing well and I am hoping to join in training alongside the group before the end of the season.

“That is something I am really looking forward to, so I am remaining positive that will be the case,” as reported by Football.London.

The midfielder also made the bold claim that he could be playing before the end of the season on LoveSport Radio, saying: “I am probably around two weeks away from fitness to train, but probably more looking forward to next season to play some games.

“I would like to get out [for a couple of minutes] for the final game [against West Brom], but it is about us getting the points and I am all about the team, and we need to do that first.”

Currently sitting 11th in the Premier League table, Palace have all but ensured their survival after suffering the worst start to a season in the history of English football. With two games remaining, a win would guarantee their Premier League status for the new season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)