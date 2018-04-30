Crystal Palace Captain Hoping to Re-Join 1st Team Training Before the End of the Season

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has provided a positive injury update for Eagles fans, refusing to rule out a return to action before the end of the current season.

Puncheon has been out of action for Roy Hodgson's men since New Year's Eve when the 31-year-old midfielder sustained a knee injury in the 0-0 draw against Premier League champions Manchester City.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Many expected the injury to rule the Palace captain out for the remainder of the season, however, he has since revealed he hope to return to full training before the conclusion of the current campaign, and also believes he could even get back on the pitch before the 2018/19 season commences.

Writing in his programme notes for the home game with Leicester City, he said: “Personally speaking, things are progressing well and I am hoping to join in training alongside the group before the end of the season.

“That is something I am really looking forward to, so I am remaining positive that will be the case,” as reported by Football.London.

Club captain Jason Puncheon says @CPFC players won't celebrate until the maths add up, but he'd love to get on for the final minutes of the season... #BTSIA2018 pic.twitter.com/HcAzCuMB9p — LOVE SPORT Radio (@lovesportradio) April 27, 2018

The midfielder also made the bold claim that he could be playing before the end of the season on LoveSport Radio, saying: “I am probably around two weeks away from fitness to train, but probably more looking forward to next season to play some games.

“I would like to get out [for a couple of minutes] for the final game [against West Brom], but it is about us getting the points and I am all about the team, and we need to do that first.”

Currently sitting 11th in the Premier League table, Palace have all but ensured their survival after suffering the worst start to a season in the history of English football. With two games remaining, a win would guarantee their Premier League status for the new season.