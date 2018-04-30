FC Porto Accused of Making €200k Bribe to Opposition Goalkeeper as Liga NOS Title Race Heats Up

Portuguese giants FC Porto have been accused of attempting to bribe an opposition goalkeeper in a bid to secure the Liga NOS title this weekend.

A report that was published in Lisbon-based newspaper A Bola (via Gazzetta dello Sport) last week claims that Iranian goalkeeper Amir Abedzadeh, who plays his club football for Marítimo, was approached by representatives from the Dragões ahead of their match on Sunday.

It has been sensationally reported that Abedzadeh was offered €200k to throw the match in Porto's favour, allowing them to extend their lead over fellow title challengers Benfica who lost to Tondela on Saturday.

Porto were able to grind out a narrow victory over Marítimo this weekend thanks to a strike from Moussa Marega in the 88th minute. Sunday's hosts would eventually finish the game with just nine men after goalkeeper Abedzadeh and full back Rúben were sent off either side of half time.

The result, coupled with Benfica's defeat, has left Porto five points clear at the top of the table with just two games remaining this season.

Porto welcome C.D. Feirense to the Estádio do Dragão next Sunday but the title could be theirs before a ball is even kicked.

Benfica face off against local rivals Sporting CP 24 hours prior and the two sides, who are level on points in the Liga NOS, will hand Porto the title if the points are shared at the Estádio José Alvalade next week.