'Frustrating' Victor Lindelöf Could Reportedly Leave Man Utd as Mourinho Eyes New Centre Backs

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf could potentially leave Old Trafford on loan in the summer, after a challenging debut season for the talented but inconsistent 23-year-old which has included some high-profile errors.

According to a report in the Sun, United manager José Mourinho will look to reinforce his central defence for next season - which may mean there is no longer any room for Lindelöf, who was signed from Benfica for £31m last summer but has made only 16 Premier League appearances this season.

According to an unnamed Manchester United source, the Swede is not yet deemed reliable enough to be a regular starter: "He has dropped off in games while being rotated and that is frustrating for the boss.

"The others can be trusted, and he can’t just yet," added the source.

The Sweden international's chances have been limited by the improved displays of fellow centre backs Chris Smalling - who has been a consistent starter for the Red Devils - and Phil Jones.

To make matters even less promising for Lindelöf, Mourinho is also reportedly keen to sign new centre backs and is particularly interested in Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and West Brom's Jonny Evans.

The United source explained: "Smalling is back in favour and [Mourinho] has some other targets he wants to pursue at the back throughout the summer."

However, in spite of Lindelöf's difficulties, it isn't all bad news for him, as Mourinho still rates him highly and does not want to get rid of him altogether - again, according to the United source: "Victor has plenty of promise but José is wondering whether to send him out on loan next year."

If the Sweden defender is available on loan, there are reportedly several Premier League and European clubs who would be interested in employing him next season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)