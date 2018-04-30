'Frustrating' Victor Lindelöf Could Reportedly Leave Man Utd as Mourinho Eyes New Centre Backs

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelöf could potentially leave Old Trafford on loan in the summer, after a challenging debut season for the talented but inconsistent 23-year-old which has included some high-profile errors.

According to a report in the Sun, United manager José Mourinho will look to reinforce his central defence for next season - which may mean there is no longer any room for Lindelöf, who was signed from Benfica for £31m last summer but has made only 16 Premier League appearances this season.

According to an unnamed Manchester United source, the Swede is not yet deemed reliable enough to be a regular starter: "He has dropped off in games while being rotated and that is frustrating for the boss.

GET IN! Massive 3 points today. Thank you Old Trafford, the atmosphere was amazing🔴 @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/U4NSSJNjBp — Victor Lindelöf (@vlindelof) February 25, 2018

"The others can be trusted, and he can’t just yet," added the source.

The Sweden international's chances have been limited by the improved displays of fellow centre backs Chris Smalling - who has been a consistent starter for the Red Devils - and Phil Jones.

To make matters even less promising for Lindelöf, Mourinho is also reportedly keen to sign new centre backs and is particularly interested in Barcelona's Samuel Umtiti and West Brom's Jonny Evans.

The United source explained: "Smalling is back in favour and [Mourinho] has some other targets he wants to pursue at the back throughout the summer."

However, in spite of Lindelöf's difficulties, it isn't all bad news for him, as Mourinho still rates him highly and does not want to get rid of him altogether - again, according to the United source: "Victor has plenty of promise but José is wondering whether to send him out on loan next year."

If the Sweden defender is available on loan, there are reportedly several Premier League and European clubs who would be interested in employing him next season.