Fuchs Off: Leicester Full Back Confirms He Will Leave King Power Stadium in Summer 2019

Leicester City left-back Christian Fuchs has revealed that his time at the King Power Stadium will be up after the closing of the 2018/19 campaign.

The 32-year-old, who helped the Foxes win the Premier League title at the end of a sensational season in 2016, has been with the side for four years, but is keen on rejoining his family in New York after his contract expires in 2019.

The Austrian extended his deal by a year after lifting the title with his current club. And he also wants to leave a lasting legacy; although given his remarkable achievement two years ago, there's very little to worry about on that front.

"I promised my wife I would be coming home. I also want to see my children growing up, it's good we have FaceTime because letters wouldn't work," he said to Press Association Sport (H/T the Mirror).





"It was already a big decision extending my contract one more year but it was a good thing for the family.

"I've enjoyed my time in Leicester, I've had the biggest success here and I love the club."





The player has also urged the club to give manager Claude Puel time. The Frenchman, who only joined the club in October, is already tipped for the axe, but Fuchs reckons that would be premature.





"It's the nature of football, everything is very short-term. I'm also a fan of consistency and not changing everything around again and again," he said before the Foxes 5-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

"You need to be given time, we had the same with the Austrian national team where consistency led to us going from 100-something in the world to the top 10.

"The problem with club football is the success has to be there tomorrow."