Host of Premier League Sides Look to Land West Brom Defender Craig Dawson as Baggies Face Relegation

A host of Premier League sides are reportedly interested in signing West Brom defender Craig Dawson, as the West Midlands side look set for relegation to the Championship.

West Brom currently sit bottom of the Premier League, five points behind 17th placed Swansea, who have a game in hand over the Baggies. With only two games remaining for Darren Moore's side, it is almost certain that they will not be playing their football in the Premier League next term.

Image by Sammy Johnson

With relegation often comes the loss of the club's brightest stars, as sides take their chance to lure players away with the offer of Premier League football. And West Brom could have a fight on their hands if they are to keep hold of the likes of Dawson, Kieran Gibbs and Salomon Rondon.

Dawson has already been linked with a move away from the Hawthorns, with the Mirror reporting that Burnley, West Ham and newly-promoted Wolves are all chasing the English defender.

Dawson, who had been used as a right back for the majority of this campaign, has been a vital figure for West Brom since switching to centre back. The Baggies have drawn two and won two of their last four fixtures, including a 1-0 win at Old Trafford and a 2-2 draw against Liverpool.

📷 Thank you for your incredible support today, Baggies 💙



You stayed with us right until the end 👏🏼#WBA pic.twitter.com/g5zW8reERg — West Bromwich Albion (@WBA) April 21, 2018

And it appears that Dawson's performances have not gone unnoticed, as Burnley boss Sean Dyche is thought to be particularly interested in the versatile defender.

West Brom could face a flock of bids from their current Premier League rivals, if they are to ply their trade in the Championship next term.

And with Burnley looking set to play European football next term, after an impressive campaign this season, it seems unlikely that Dawson, who signed a new deal with the club in the summer, would turn down the opportunity to play under Dyche if the club come calling.