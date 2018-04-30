Huddersfield Reportedly Interested in Snapping Up Bundesliga Star on Free Transfer

Huddersfield Town have emerged as leading contenders to sign Mainz 05 defender Leon Balogun, who is out of contract this summer.

The 29-year-old Berlin-born Nigerian international has impressed at times this season in the Bundesliga, with The Sun reporting that a summer switch to the Premier League is looking likely.

Injuries and competition for starting places have restricted Balogun to just 14 league appearances for Mainz this season, whom he joined back in 2015. His ability to play in several positions across the backline has reportedly sparked the Terriers interest though, as Huddersfield look to strengthen a defence that has shipped 56 Premier League goals this season.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Talks are apparently underway with Balogun's representatives, despite the precarious position David Wagner's side currently find themselves in.





The Terriers are currently three points above the relegation zone, and face daunting games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to finish their season. Mainz are also in the midst of a relegation scrap in the German Bundesliga, and currently find themselves three points above the relegation playoff position.

Wagner meanwhile has emerged as a surprise contender to take over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea, despite his side's inability to score in 19 Premier League games this season. The German coach has refused to rule out a surprise move to the Blues, but could be tempted to remain loyal to Huddersfield should they retain their Premier League status.