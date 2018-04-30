Huddersfield Reportedly Interested in Snapping Up Bundesliga Star on Free Transfer

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Huddersfield Town have emerged as leading contenders to sign Mainz 05 defender Leon Balogun, who is out of contract this summer.

The 29-year-old Berlin-born Nigerian international has impressed at times this season in the Bundesliga, with The Sun reporting that a summer switch to the Premier League is looking likely.

Injuries and competition for starting places have restricted Balogun to just 14 league appearances for Mainz this season, whom he joined back in 2015. His ability to play in several positions across the backline has reportedly sparked the Terriers interest though, as Huddersfield look to strengthen a defence that has shipped 56 Premier League goals this season.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Talks are apparently underway with Balogun's representatives, despite the precarious position David Wagner's side currently find themselves in. 


The Terriers are currently three points above the relegation zone, and face daunting games against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal to finish their season. Mainz are also in the midst of a relegation scrap in the German Bundesliga, and currently find themselves three points above the relegation playoff position.

Wagner meanwhile has emerged as a surprise contender to take over from Antonio Conte at Chelsea, despite his side's inability to score in 19 Premier League games this season. The German coach has refused to rule out a surprise move to the Blues, but could be tempted to remain loyal to Huddersfield should they retain their Premier League status. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)