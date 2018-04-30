Inter Charged Following Racist Chanting From Fans Towards Blaise Matuidi During Juventus Defeat

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Inter Milan have been charged for their supporters making racist chants at Juventus' Blaise Matuidi during their 3-2 defeat on Saturday evening.

After going a goal behind early on thanks to Douglas Costa, Mauro Icardi equalised for the home side early in the second half before Andrea Barzagli but the ball into his own net to give Inter the lead. Just when it looked as though Inter had done enough to win, an own goal in the 87th minute from Milan Skriniar and an 89th minute Gonzalo Higuain gave Juve all three points.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Unfortunately, whilst it was a thoroughly entertaining game to watch, the match was overshadowed by events in the stands involving the home fans. As reported by Football Italia, Inter have been charged by the Lega Serie A after it was alleged that fans were chanting racial slurs aimed at the Frenchman Matuidi, and a full investigation has now been opened. 


This isn't the only racial incident involving Serie A this season with Fiorentina having been sanctioned earlier this week, receiving a €10k fine after voicing anti-Neapolitan chants during their win over Napoli on Sunday.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

Inter will be hoping if sanctioned that their punishment won't be too severe as they continue their bid for Champions League football next season. They currently sit in fifth place and are just one point behind both Roma and Lazio who currently occupy third and fourth place.

They will be hoping to get back to winning ways when they travel to Udinese on Saturday as they look to strengthen their bid to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2012.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)