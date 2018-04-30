James McClean Insists West Brom Fans Should Understand Players Trying to Leave This Summer

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

West Brom midfielder James McClean has called for Baggies fans to not slam any player that attempts to leave the club once West Brom are relegated from the Premier League. The 29-year-old claims that people have to put themselves first, and expects an exodus once the drop is confirmed.

The club have managed to cut the gap between themselves and safety down to five points, but as soon as Swansea earn their next point, the Baggies will go down to the Championship.

Speaking ahead of West Brom's 1-0 win over Newcastle on the weekend, McClean admitted that players will be looking to depart - but the fans shouldn't blame them.

"Everyone wants to play Premier League football so I do think there will obviously be a lot of people looking at their next move or their future come the summer if the inevitable happens and we do go down," he said, via Express and Star.

"The fans just see it as if you do go down and players leave then you're a snake, or you've taken the club for a ride and this and that.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

"But we've got families as well, we need to look after them. We've also got a career to look after as well, we want to be the best we can be. You have to look after yourself first and foremost."

The club will be desperate to hold onto their star assets, looking at examples in the north east of England as how relegation can go. Newcastle last season bounced straight back up to the top flight following their relegation in 2016. However, Sunderland are now a League One club, having lost key players upon last season's Premier League relegation.

