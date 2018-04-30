Jose Mourinho Hopeful of Rematch With Arsene Wenger Despite Frenchman's Arsenal Exit

By 90Min
April 30, 2018

Jose Mourinho admitted he hopes to play against Arsene Wenger again in future, after Marouane Fellaini gave United a narrow victory over Arsenal.

Wenger's impending departure from the Emirates means that the pair are unlikely to face each other again, certainly not in the Premier League, and Mourinho praised the way his club handled the Frenchman's last visit to Old Trafford. 

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Sir Alex Ferguson was present before the match to hand over a gift to the Gunners boss, and Mourinho told MUTV: "We were together a little bit before the game and I'm happy with the class my club showed towards him. I told the club I'd like Sir Alex to present the award, not me, because Sir Alex was his real rival, especially at United. 

"My story with Mr Wenger in United is just a couple of years. I hope that I play against him again. I hope it can happen in the Premier League but, if not, who knows? We still have a big match waiting for us."

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The win on Sunday evening saw United secure a top-four finish for only the second time since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson - with Mourinho saying: "We are not far from the position I believe we deserve. If we finish second, I think it's the first time for five years, so since Sir Alex left, but okay. 


"There is progress at many levels but not enough to be first instead of second and not enough to win the Champions League instead of the Europa League. But enough to finish second in the table and win some trophies, and go to some finals, but we need to do more."

